Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve shepherds pies

Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie$16.00
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

9329 Main Street, Manassas

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$10.00
More about Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Wedge Salad

Garlic Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Cucumber Salad

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 3.7 (32 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston