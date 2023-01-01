Shrimp fajitas in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.