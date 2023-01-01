Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Manassas

Go
Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$25.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Skillet$14.00
Shrimp, spicy chipotle, tomatoes, peppers, onions, cheese, cilantro, pickled red onions, fried tortilla chips
More about Battle Street Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Manassas

Churrasco

Bleu Burgers

Brisket

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Taquitos

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cobbler

Map

More near Manassas to explore

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston