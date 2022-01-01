Steak salad in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve steak salad
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Steak Salad
|$18.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.
|*Steak Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with a grilled steak.
|*Steak Salad
|$22.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.