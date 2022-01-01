Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Toast

Manassas restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Steak Salad$18.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.
*Steak Caesar Salad$18.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with a grilled steak.
*Steak Salad$22.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled steak.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK & BLEU CHEESE SALAD$18.99
ANGUS SIRLION STEAK ON TOP OF MIXED CRISP LETTUCES, TOPPED WITH FRESH VEGETABLES, PICO DE GALLO & BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES.
More about Preston's Pub

