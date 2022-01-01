Steak subs in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Monza
PIZZA
Monza
9108 Center Street, Manassas
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$15.75
Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Sub Roll
More about Tortino Mare
Tortino Mare
120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park
|Chicken Steak Sub
|$10.00
Sub roll with chopped chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$12.00
Sub roll with chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).