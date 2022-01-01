Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve steak subs

PIZZA

Monza

9108 Center Street, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Sub$15.75
Shaved Ribeye, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Sub Roll
More about Monza
Tortino Mare

120 Kent Village Sq, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Steak Sub$10.00
Sub roll with chopped chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).
Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
Sub roll with chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of side (french fries or garden salad).
More about Tortino Mare

