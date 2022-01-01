Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Choong Man Chicken image

 

Choong Man Chicken

9952 Liberia Ave, Manassas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Choong Man Chicken
The Philadelphia Tavern image

 

The Philadelphia Tavern

9413 Main Street, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about The Philadelphia Tavern
HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q image

 

HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q

10470 Dumfries Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - Large$7.25
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - Regular$4.50
Sweet and crispy yams
More about HOG SHACK BAR-B-Q
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.99
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

