Tacos in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve tacos

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas image

 

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas

7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Birria X1$2.99
Tacos Guatemaltecos$8.99
Rolled up tortilla, filled with chicken and vegetables, with cabbage and tomato sauce
More about Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant image

GRILL

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

9428 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Platter$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
A la carte Tacos$3.00
Classic Taco Platter$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
More about Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
Preston's Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Preston's Pub

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BANGIN FISH TACOS$11.99
More about Preston's Pub
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille

9413 West St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$11.99
Blackened Mahi Mahi,on a bed of spring mix, pico de gallo, and a chimichurri aoli.
Ahi Tuna Tacos$11.99
Ahi tuna marinaded in a ginger soy sauce, on a bed of seasoned seaweed salad and pineapple mango salsa.
Shrimp Tacos$11.99
Grilled Chili lime marinated shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a cilantro cream sauce.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
Item pic

TACOS

Zandra's Taqueria

9114 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.4 (2068 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Cauliflower Taco Pack$13.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Vegan Green Sauce
Shredded Beef Traditional Taco pack$11.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
Carne Asada Traditional Taco pack$11.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
More about Zandra's Taqueria
La China Poblana Taqueria image

 

La China Poblana Taqueria

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Taco Platter$13.50
Two of our legendary tacos de birria served on chile de arbol tortillas, served with rice & beans. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
Camarones Taco$3.50
Mexican city-style taco with shrimp, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
Al Pastor Taco$2.95
Mexican city-style taco with al pastor, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria
The Battle Street Bistro image

 

The Battle Street Bistro

9402 Battle St., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jicama Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Fried shrimp, Hunan spice, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion, jicama shell
More about The Battle Street Bistro

