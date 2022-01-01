Tacos in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve tacos
Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas
7422 Old Centreville Rd, Manassas
|Taco Birria X1
|$2.99
|Tacos Guatemaltecos
|$8.99
Rolled up tortilla, filled with chicken and vegetables, with cabbage and tomato sauce
GRILL
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
9428 Battle St, Manassas
|Taco Platter
|$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
|A la carte Tacos
|$3.00
|Classic Taco Platter
|$11.95
3 Mexico City style tacos, served with Mexican rice & re-fried beans
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Preston's Pub
9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park
|BANGIN FISH TACOS
|$11.99
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$11.99
Blackened Mahi Mahi,on a bed of spring mix, pico de gallo, and a chimichurri aoli.
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$11.99
Ahi tuna marinaded in a ginger soy sauce, on a bed of seasoned seaweed salad and pineapple mango salsa.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Grilled Chili lime marinated shrimp topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and a cilantro cream sauce.
TACOS
Zandra's Taqueria
9114 Center St, Manassas
|Roasted Cauliflower Taco Pack
|$13.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Vegan Green Sauce
|Shredded Beef Traditional Taco pack
|$11.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
|Carne Asada Traditional Taco pack
|$11.00
Come with Zandra’s hot signature sauces, onions, cilantro, sliced radish, and Pico
La China Poblana Taqueria
9792 Center St, Manassas
|Birria Taco Platter
|$13.50
Two of our legendary tacos de birria served on chile de arbol tortillas, served with rice & beans. Served with a cup of consume on the side.
|Camarones Taco
|$3.50
Mexican city-style taco with shrimp, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.95
Mexican city-style taco with al pastor, cilantro, and onions. Served with lime, radish, and cucumbers.