Taquitos in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve taquitos

Main pic

 

Lorena's Deli

10997 Nokesville Rd., Manassas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos$9.00
More about Lorena's Deli
Item pic

 

La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St

9792 Center St, Manassas

Avg 4.5 (647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taquitos Dorados$8.50
Crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken. Topped with queso, crema, tomato & radish.
More about La China Poblana Taqueria - 9792 Center St

