Tuna salad in Manassas
Manassas restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Doug's Deli
Doug's Deli
9366 Main Street, Manassas
|Tuna Salad
|$7.99
Albacore tuna and dill pickle relish in a mayonnaise dressing with lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted white bread.
More about CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
9413 West St, Manassas
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$11.99
Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of shredded kale tossed in a asian sesame dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, edamame, toasted almonds, and crispy wonton strips.