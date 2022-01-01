Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken sandwiches in
Manchester Center
/
Manchester Center
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Manchester Center restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Seasons Restaurant
4566 Main Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
General Tso's Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about Seasons Restaurant
The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
2282 Depot Street, Manchester Center
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$15.99
More about The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester Center
Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
Hummus
Pies
Sweet Potato Fries
Cake
Salmon
Reuben
More near Manchester Center to explore
Troy
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(614 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(964 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(922 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston