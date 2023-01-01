Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Manchester Center

Go
Manchester Center restaurants
Toast

Manchester Center restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Zoey's Deli & Bakery

539 Depot Street, Manchester Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake Roll with Chocolate Buttercream$4.95
More about Zoey's Deli & Bakery
Seasons Restaurant image

 

Seasons Restaurant

4566 Main Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Seasons Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester Center

Chocolate Fudge

Reuben

Burritos

Chili

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Garden Salad

Pies

Map

More near Manchester Center to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Schuylerville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1046 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston