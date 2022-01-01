Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Minestrone soup in
Manchester Center
/
Manchester Center
/
Minestrone Soup
Manchester Center restaurants that serve minestrone soup
Seasons Restaurant
4566 Main Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Minestrone Soup Bowl
$6.00
VG DF NF
More about Seasons Restaurant
The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
2282 Depot Street, Manchester Center
No reviews yet
Minestrone Soup
$9.99
More about The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester Center
Reuben
Cobb Salad
Garden Salad
Chicken Salad
Bisque
Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Manchester Center to explore
Troy
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(607 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(925 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston