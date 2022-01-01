Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Manchester Center
/
Manchester Center
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Manchester Center restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre
2279 Depot Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
mozzarella sticks
$5.95
More about Bob's Diner- Manchester Centre
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Zoey's Double Hex
1568 Depot St, Manchester Center
Avg 4.5
(716 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
served with marinara sauce
More about Zoey's Double Hex
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester Center
Cake
Sweet Potato Fries
Hummus
Chili
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
More near Manchester Center to explore
Troy
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Killington
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Schuylerville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(547 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(862 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston