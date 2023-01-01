Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Manchester Center

Manchester Center restaurants
Manchester Center restaurants that serve tacos

Seasons Restaurant image

 

Seasons Restaurant

4566 Main Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Taco Soup Bowl$6.00
GF, NF, DF
More about Seasons Restaurant
Item pic

 

Manchester Avocado Pit

5036 Main Street, Manchester Center

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Deal$6.95
Two tacos any style, your choice of house-made beverage, seltzer or bottle of water included.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Soft VT corn shell with local eggs, black beans, cheese, salsa and fresh chopped cilantro and onion mix.
*Add any meat OR veggie for upcharge
Street Taco$3.50
Soft VT corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat OR veggie, salsa, fresh chopped cilantro and onion mix and fresh squeezed lime.
More about Manchester Avocado Pit

