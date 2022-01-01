Manchester restaurants you'll love

Manchester restaurants
Toast
  • Manchester

Manchester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Manchester restaurants

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A11. Crab Rangoon$7.00
Deep-fried stuffed with Crab stick and cream cheese.
S2. Galanga Broth$5.00
Mild delicious coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, and lime juice.
E1. Red Curry$15.00
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
Cafe Aura image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Aura

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
chopped romaine, seasoned crouton, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Aura Burger$22.00
aged steak burger, spicy aioli, pretzel bun, French fries
Aura Salad$12.00
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cabbage, shaved parmesan, candied-lemon dressing
Artisanal Burger Co image

 

Artisanal Burger Co

1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SM Wings$9.95
6 Jumbo Smoked Wings | Celery | Carrots | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**
ABC$14.50
8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Merkt's Cheddar | Aioli | Lettuce | Tomato **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Grass Fed Burger$15.95
8oz Grass Fed Burger | Brioche Roll | Cheddar Cheese | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Fatima’s image

 

Fatima’s

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in creamy, butter sauce with house blend spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
Chicken Tikka Mac and Cheese$9.99
Creamy house recipe mac and cheese mixed with traditional chicken tikka masala.
Fatima's Noodles
Hakka noodles cooked with veggies and your choice of protein.
El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen image

 

El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Chicken Taco$3.25
Braised chicken, seasoned with Chipotle, Tomato, and Cumin
Spicy Grilled Mushroom Taco$3.25
Grilled Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms
Warm Tortilla Chips$3.00
House fried chips with your choice dip
Kumar's Connecticut image

 

Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free]$15.00
Spicy marinated and fried nuggets in Chennai style !
Chicken Kothu Parotta$15.00
Dairy free. Shredded parottas, chicken and spices, chopped up on the grill. Served with Saalna and Raitha.
Chennai Chicken Dum Biryani [Gluten Free]$15.00
Gluten free. Chennai style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.
Checkers Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Checkers Pizza

803 Hartford Rd, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18" NY Style$18.95
Pepsi 2L
16" Large Pizza$15.95
Bistro on Main image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro on Main

867 Main St #4, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad$13.99
Baby Kale, Beets, Caramelized Onions, Flame Roasted Apples, Goat Cheese, Orange Dijon Vinaigrette. (Gluten-Free)
Big MACC Burger$13.99
Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, and MACC Sauce
Fig & Blue Burger$15.99
Fig Jam, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Arugula, and Pickled Onions
Elicit Brewing Company image

 

Elicit Brewing Company

165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Twists$10.00
Local Bavarian soft pretzels with honey mustard & beer cheese
Chicken Tinga Taco$4.00
Chicken tinga, cotija cheese, cilantro
Street Fries$9.00
Waffle fries topped with roasted corn & poblano peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Rose Sauce, Prosciutto,
Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
Hearts of Romaine, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pecorino
Beet Salad$8.00
Whipped Ricotta and Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Elderflower Honey
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT image

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Bread$4.99
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
Joey's Chicken Wings$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Philly Cheese Grinder$8.99
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Mulberry Street image

 

Mulberry Street

981 Main Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester image

 

Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester

1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
ABC Artisanal Burger Company image

 

ABC Artisanal Burger Company

1436 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza

1000 Tolland Tpke, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (3428 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Hollow at Manchester Country Club

305 S Main St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

People's Choice Manchester

179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manchester

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

Barbacoas

Garlic Naan

Chicken Parmesan

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Penne

