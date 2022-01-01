Manchester restaurants you'll love
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor
|Popular items
|A11. Crab Rangoon
|$7.00
Deep-fried stuffed with Crab stick and cream cheese.
|S2. Galanga Broth
|$5.00
Mild delicious coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, and lime juice.
|E1. Red Curry
|$15.00
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Aura
45 E Center Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
chopped romaine, seasoned crouton, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing
|Aura Burger
|$22.00
aged steak burger, spicy aioli, pretzel bun, French fries
|Aura Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cabbage, shaved parmesan, candied-lemon dressing
Artisanal Burger Co
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|SM Wings
|$9.95
6 Jumbo Smoked Wings | Celery | Carrots | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**
|ABC
|$14.50
8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Merkt's Cheddar | Aioli | Lettuce | Tomato **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
|Grass Fed Burger
|$15.95
8oz Grass Fed Burger | Brioche Roll | Cheddar Cheese | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in creamy, butter sauce with house blend spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
|Chicken Tikka Mac and Cheese
|$9.99
Creamy house recipe mac and cheese mixed with traditional chicken tikka masala.
|Fatima's Noodles
Hakka noodles cooked with veggies and your choice of protein.
El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Braised Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Braised chicken, seasoned with Chipotle, Tomato, and Cumin
|Spicy Grilled Mushroom Taco
|$3.25
Grilled Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms
|Warm Tortilla Chips
|$3.00
House fried chips with your choice dip
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Popular items
|Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free]
|$15.00
Spicy marinated and fried nuggets in Chennai style !
|Chicken Kothu Parotta
|$15.00
Dairy free. Shredded parottas, chicken and spices, chopped up on the grill. Served with Saalna and Raitha.
|Chennai Chicken Dum Biryani [Gluten Free]
|$15.00
Gluten free. Chennai style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Checkers Pizza
803 Hartford Rd, Manchester
|Popular items
|18" NY Style
|$18.95
|Pepsi 2L
|16" Large Pizza
|$15.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bistro on Main
867 Main St #4, Manchester
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$13.99
Baby Kale, Beets, Caramelized Onions, Flame Roasted Apples, Goat Cheese, Orange Dijon Vinaigrette. (Gluten-Free)
|Big MACC Burger
|$13.99
Cheddar Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles, and MACC Sauce
|Fig & Blue Burger
|$15.99
Fig Jam, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Arugula, and Pickled Onions
Elicit Brewing Company
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester
|Popular items
|Pretzel Twists
|$10.00
Local Bavarian soft pretzels with honey mustard & beer cheese
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$4.00
Chicken tinga, cotija cheese, cilantro
|Street Fries
|$9.00
Waffle fries topped with roasted corn & poblano peppers, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and cilantro
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$16.00
Rose Sauce, Prosciutto,
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Hearts of Romaine, Roasted Garlic Croutons, Pecorino
|Beet Salad
|$8.00
Whipped Ricotta and Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Elderflower Honey
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Popular items
|Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
|Joey's Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
|Philly Cheese Grinder
|$8.99
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Chosen 1 Seafood - Manchester
1540 B Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester
ABC Artisanal Burger Company
1436 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza
1000 Tolland Tpke, Manchester
The Hollow at Manchester Country Club
305 S Main St, Manchester
People's Choice Manchester
179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester