Manchester Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Manchester

Cafe Aura image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Aura

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Aura Salad$12.00
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cabbage, shaved parmesan, candied-lemon dressing
Aura Burger$22.00
aged steak burger, spicy aioli, pretzel bun, French fries
Beet Salad$13.00
diced beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachio, EVOO
More about Cafe Aura
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad$8.00
Whipped Ricotta and Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Elderflower Honey
Braised Pork Ragu$22.00
House Made Potato Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork Ragu, ricotta
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
More about Trattoria Toscana
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT image

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Fries$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Joey's Chicken Wings$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Penne Alla Vodka$17.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
Mulberry Street image

 

Mulberry Street

981 Main Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mulberry Street

