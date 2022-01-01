Manchester Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Manchester
Cafe Aura
45 E Center Street, Manchester
Popular items
|Aura Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, cabbage, shaved parmesan, candied-lemon dressing
|Aura Burger
|$22.00
aged steak burger, spicy aioli, pretzel bun, French fries
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
diced beets, goat cheese, roasted pistachio, EVOO
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$8.00
Whipped Ricotta and Goat Cheese, Pistachio, Elderflower Honey
|Braised Pork Ragu
|$22.00
House Made Potato Gnocchi, Slow Braised Pork Ragu, ricotta
|Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Pecorino Romano, Caesar Dressing
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
Popular items
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
|Joey's Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$17.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.