Barbacoas in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Barbacoas
Manchester restaurants that serve barbacoas
El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Taco
$3.25
Slow braised short rib
More about El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester
Chicken Parmesan
Naan
Tikka Masala
Penne
Tacos
Garlic Naan
Pretzels
Chicken Tikka
More near Manchester to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
No reviews yet
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston