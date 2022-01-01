Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Cannolis
Manchester restaurants that serve cannolis
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Aura - Manchester
45 E Center Street, Manchester
Avg 4.1
(163 reviews)
Cannoli
$4.00
More about Cafe Aura - Manchester
Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.00
More about Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester
Chicken Curry
Garlic Bread
Clams
Cake
Grilled Chicken
Fried Pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Marsala
More near Manchester to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(320 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(66 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(351 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(354 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston