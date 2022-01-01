Carbonara in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Aura image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Aura

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini Carbonara$24.00
More about Cafe Aura
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Carbonara$24.99
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
Fettuccini Ala Carbonara$20.99
Bacon, sausage, grated cheese, and egg all go into our version of this timeless classic. We make it the traditional way, without a cream sauce.
Sm Carbonara$15.99
White pie with cream, sausage, bacon, caramelized onions, topped with Romano.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

