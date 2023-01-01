Manchester restaurants you'll love
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor
|A2. Fresh Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Stuffed with fresh vegetables, tofu, rice noodles with peanut sauce.
|N2. Drunken Noodle
|$15.00
Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and basil.
|A1. Spring Rolls
|$7.00
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with chicken or vegetables.
People's Choice Manchester - 179 Middle Turnpike West
179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
|Bacon Cheeseburger 8"
|$12.99
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
|Famous White 12"
|$17.99
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
|Classic Margherita 8"
|$9.79
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill - 384 Middle Turnpike West
384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
|Island Jerk Chicken
|$20.00
chargrilled chicken with our signature jerk sauce, rice and peas or (white rice) and steamed cabbage
|Classic Jamaican Oxtail
|$32.00
slow braised oxtails, rice and peas or (white rice), steamed cabbage, sweet plantains
|Wings (8)
|$12.00
8 grilled jumbo wings tossed in your choice of zesty buffalo, signature jerk sauce,or tangy honey bbq sauce
Artisanal Burger Co - ABC
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Americana
|$15.95
8oz Halperns Beef Patty | Brioche Roll | American Cheese | Caramelized Onions | Applewood Smoked Bacon | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
|Dry Age Burger
|$17.95
8oz Rosetta Dry Aged Beef Patty | Brioche Roll | Guinness Butter | Caramelized Onions | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
|Triple B
|$15.95
8oz Halperns Beef Patty | Brioche Roll | BBQ Sauce | Smoked Bleu Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten & Onion**
Peppers
238j Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Dal Makhani
|$13.99
Whole black lentils cooked with red kidney beans, butter and cream
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
Chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
Fatima's Fusion Flavors
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Seekh Kebab
|$2.99
Ground chicken, onion, and house blend spices cooked in a tandoor oven.
|Lamb Over Rice
|$12.99
|Mix Over Rice
|$12.99
The Fresh Monkee - Manchester
1540 Pleasant Valley Road Ste D, Manchester
|Strawberry Moon
|$0.00
Milk, vanilla protein, strawberries, banana.
|Samoa Monkee
|$0.00
milk, chocolate protein, toasted coconut shreds, cacao nibs, banana, low-fat graham cracker, sugar-free caramel syrup
|Chunkee Monkee
|$0.00
Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, banana, natural peanut butter.
Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Nonna's Meatballs
|$12.00
Pomodoro Sauce, Pecorino Romano
|Croquettes
|$10.00
Potato & Crispy Prosciutto Fritters, Sriracha Aioli
|Chicken Francaise
|$25.00
Egg Battered, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce, Roasted Potatoes
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Sm Cheese
|$12.99
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
|Eggplant Fries
|$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
|Joey's Chicken Wings
|$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Checkers Pizza - Manchester
803 Hartford Rd, Manchester
Elicit Brewing Company
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester
Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza
1000 Tolland Tpke, Manchester
The Hollow at Manchester Country Club - 305 S Main St
305 S Main St, Manchester
Back 9 Social - 805 North Colony Road
805 North Colony Road, Wallingford
Shea's Pizzeria and Sports Bar
103 Tolland Tpke, Manchester
Stumpy's Hatchet House - Manchester, CT
8 Progress Drive, Manchester
Frank Pepe’s of Manchester
221 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester
Manchester Elks Lodge #1893
30 Bissell Street, Manchester