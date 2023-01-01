Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Manchester restaurants you'll love

Manchester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Manchester

Must-try Manchester restaurants

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A2. Fresh Spring Rolls$7.00
Stuffed with fresh vegetables, tofu, rice noodles with peanut sauce.
N2. Drunken Noodle$15.00
Flat noodle with broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and basil.
A1. Spring Rolls$7.00
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with chicken or vegetables.
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

People's Choice Manchester - 179 Middle Turnpike West

179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger 8"$12.99
hamburger, bacon, tomato and extra cheese
Famous White 12"$17.99
chopped garlic, oil, ricotta and mozzarella cheese
Classic Margherita 8"$9.79
oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil
More about People's Choice Manchester - 179 Middle Turnpike West
Consumer pic

 

Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill - 384 Middle Turnpike West

384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Island Jerk Chicken$20.00
chargrilled chicken with our signature jerk sauce, rice and peas or (white rice) and steamed cabbage
Classic Jamaican Oxtail$32.00
slow braised oxtails, rice and peas or (white rice), steamed cabbage, sweet plantains
Wings (8)$12.00
8 grilled jumbo wings tossed in your choice of zesty buffalo, signature jerk sauce,or tangy honey bbq sauce
More about Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill - 384 Middle Turnpike West
Artisanal Burger Co image

 

Artisanal Burger Co - ABC

1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Americana$15.95
8oz Halperns Beef Patty | Brioche Roll | American Cheese | Caramelized Onions | Applewood Smoked Bacon | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Dry Age Burger$17.95
8oz Rosetta Dry Aged Beef Patty | Brioche Roll | Guinness Butter | Caramelized Onions | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Triple B$15.95
8oz Halperns Beef Patty | Brioche Roll | BBQ Sauce | Smoked Bleu Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten & Onion**
More about Artisanal Burger Co - ABC
Main pic

 

Peppers

238j Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dal Makhani$13.99
Whole black lentils cooked with red kidney beans, butter and cream
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Chicken cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream
More about Peppers
Fatima’s image

 

Fatima's Fusion Flavors

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seekh Kebab$2.99
Ground chicken, onion, and house blend spices cooked in a tandoor oven.
Lamb Over Rice$12.99
Mix Over Rice$12.99
More about Fatima's Fusion Flavors
Banner pic

 

The Fresh Monkee - Manchester

1540 Pleasant Valley Road Ste D, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Moon$0.00
Milk, vanilla protein, strawberries, banana.
Samoa Monkee$0.00
milk, chocolate protein, toasted coconut shreds, cacao nibs, banana, low-fat graham cracker, sugar-free caramel syrup
Chunkee Monkee$0.00
Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, banana, natural peanut butter.
More about The Fresh Monkee - Manchester
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana - Manchester

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nonna's Meatballs$12.00
Pomodoro Sauce, Pecorino Romano
Croquettes$10.00
Potato & Crispy Prosciutto Fritters, Sriracha Aioli
Chicken Francaise$25.00
Egg Battered, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce, Roasted Potatoes
More about Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT image

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sm Cheese$12.99
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Eggplant Fries$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Joey's Chicken Wings$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
Cafe Aura image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Aura - Manchester

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Cafe Aura - Manchester
Mulberry Street image

 

Mulberry Street - Manchester

981 Main Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
More about Mulberry Street - Manchester
Banner pic

 

Hana Sushi - 248 Broad St

248 Broad St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hana Sushi - 248 Broad St
Kumar's Connecticut image

 

Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Kumar's Connecticut
Checkers Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Checkers Pizza - Manchester

803 Hartford Rd, Manchester

Avg 4.4 (691 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Checkers Pizza - Manchester
Elicit Brewing Company image

 

Elicit Brewing Company

165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Elicit Brewing Company
Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza

1000 Tolland Tpke, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (3428 reviews)
Takeout
More about Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Hollow at Manchester Country Club - 305 S Main St

305 S Main St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (22 reviews)
More about The Hollow at Manchester Country Club - 305 S Main St
Main pic

 

Back 9 Social - 805 North Colony Road

805 North Colony Road, Wallingford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Back 9 Social - 805 North Colony Road
Shea's Pizzeria and Sports Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shea's Pizzeria and Sports Bar

103 Tolland Tpke, Manchester

Avg 3.8 (544 reviews)
More about Shea's Pizzeria and Sports Bar
Main pic

 

Stumpy's Hatchet House - Manchester, CT

8 Progress Drive, Manchester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about Stumpy's Hatchet House - Manchester, CT
Frank Pepe’s of Manchester image

 

Frank Pepe’s of Manchester

221 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester

No reviews yet
More about Frank Pepe’s of Manchester
Manchester Elks Lodge #1893 image

 

Manchester Elks Lodge #1893

30 Bissell Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
More about Manchester Elks Lodge #1893

