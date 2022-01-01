Chicken biryani in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Fatima’s
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Chicken Biryani
|$10.99
Chicken marinated with house blend spices and yogurt, cooked with Basmati rice.
More about Kumar's Connecticut
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Chennai Chicken Dum Biryani (Bucket) [Gluten Free]
|$28.00
Gluten free. Chennai style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Serves 2-3 people. Comes with 8 Oz Saalna and 8 Oz Raitha.
|Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani [Gluten Free]
|$12.00
Gluten free. Hyderabadi style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.
|Chennai Chicken Dum Biryani [Gluten Free]
|$12.00
Gluten free. Chennai style chicken biryani made with aromatic basmati rice and spices. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.