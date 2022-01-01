Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.99
More about Fatima’s
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
$12.49
Grilled or blackened chicken tossed with romaine lettuce and red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
