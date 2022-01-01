Chicken curry in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Fatima’s
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Chicken Curry
|$11.99
Chicken cooked with house blend Desi spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$11.99
More about Kumar's Connecticut
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Saag Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]
|$12.00
Classic Chicken Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.
|Pallipalayam Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]
|$11.00
Erode style chicken gravy and made with sliced coconut. Served with rice.