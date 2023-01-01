Chicken fried steaks in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Baja's - Manchester, CT - 1062 Tolland Turnpike
1062 Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
No reviews yet
**BOMBO STIR-FRY STEAK & CHICKEN**
$11.00
More about Baja's - Manchester, CT - 1062 Tolland Turnpike
Fatima's Fusion Flavors
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Chicken Cheese Steak Grinder
$12.99
More about Fatima's Fusion Flavors
