Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Assorted Mushrooms, Marsala Demi Glace, Roasted Potatoes
More about Trattoria Toscana
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$11.99
Thin cutlets sauteed with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine, butter and parsley.
Chicken Marsala$19.99
Chicken Marsala
Thin cutlets sauteed with shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine, butter and parsley.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Biryani

Sliders

Chicken Salad

Tiramisu

Chicken Tikka

Cake

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston