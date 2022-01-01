Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana - Manchester

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Piccata$24.00
Caper Berries, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Roasted Potatoes, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
More about Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$12.99
Perfectly browned chicken breast, in a sauce of lemon. white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over penne.
Chicken Piccata$19.99
Perfectly browned chicken breast, in a sauce of lemon. white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over your choice of pasta.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Cake

Naan

Penne

Curly Fries

Bisque

Tiramisu

Chicken Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston