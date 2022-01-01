Chicken piccata in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Trattoria Toscana - Manchester
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Chicken Piccata
|$24.00
Caper Berries, Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Roasted Potatoes, White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Chicken Piccata
|$12.99
Perfectly browned chicken breast, in a sauce of lemon. white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over penne.
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.99
Perfectly browned chicken breast, in a sauce of lemon. white wine vinegar, garlic, artichokes, capers and butter, topped with fresh herbs and served over your choice of pasta.