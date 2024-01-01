Chicken pizza in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Elicit Brewing Company
165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester
|Jerk Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Cherry Peppers, Pickled Onion, Scallions, Mozz
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.99
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
|Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$25.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
|Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.