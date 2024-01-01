Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Elicit Brewing Company image

 

Elicit Brewing Company

165 Adams St, Manchester, CT 06040, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Pizza$16.00
Caribbean Jerk Sauce, Cherry Peppers, Pickled Onion, Scallions, Mozz
More about Elicit Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.99
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

