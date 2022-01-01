Chicken salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken salad
People's Choice Manchester
179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Caesar salad tossed with Grilled chicken
Artisanal Burger Co
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$9.99
|Chicken Tikka Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, and croutons.
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad
|$13.99
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with crunchy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$12.49
Grilled or blackened chicken tossed with romaine lettuce and red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.