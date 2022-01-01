Chicken sandwiches in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Artisanal Burger Co
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast | Brioche Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.95
Bistro on Main
867 Main St #4, Manchester
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
A Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Hot Sauce, with Pickles, and a Lemon Aioli, on a toasted Bun.
|Original Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
A Fried Chicken Breast, with Pickles, and a Lemon Aioli, on a toasted Bun.