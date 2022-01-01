Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Artisanal Burger Co image

 

Artisanal Burger Co

1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast | Brioche Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
More about Artisanal Burger Co
Fatima’s image

 

Fatima’s

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
More about Fatima’s
Bistro on Main image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro on Main

867 Main St #4, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Hot Sauce, with Pickles, and a Lemon Aioli, on a toasted Bun.
Original Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A Fried Chicken Breast, with Pickles, and a Lemon Aioli, on a toasted Bun.
More about Bistro on Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Chicken Tikka Masala

Calamari

Lasagna

Carbonara

Chili

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Curry

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston