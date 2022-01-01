Chicken wraps in Manchester
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.49
Breaded chicken cutlets tossed in house made buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, onion, and creamy gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.
|Chicken Caprese Wrap
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$12.49
Grilled or blackened chicken tossed with romaine lettuce and red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.