Chilli chicken in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chilli chicken
More about Fatima's Fusion Flavors
Fatima's Fusion Flavors
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Chilli Chicken
|$10.99
More about Kumar's Connecticut
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free]
|$15.00
Spicy marinated and fried nuggets in Chennai style !
|Chilli Chicken Biryani [Gluten Free]
|$16.00
Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and chennai chilli chicken. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.
|Chilli Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)
|$48.00
Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and chennai chilli chicken. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice