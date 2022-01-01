Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilli chicken in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chilli chicken

Fatima’s image

 

Fatima's Fusion Flavors

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilli Chicken$10.99
More about Fatima's Fusion Flavors
Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free] image

 

Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chennai Chilli Chicken [Gluten Free]$15.00
Spicy marinated and fried nuggets in Chennai style !
Chilli Chicken Biryani [Gluten Free]$16.00
Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and chennai chilli chicken. Comes with 4 Oz Saalna and 4 Oz Raitha.
Chilli Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$48.00
Gluten free. Aromatic basmati rice and slow cooked with bunch'a spices and chennai chilli chicken. Serves 4-5 people. Includes an appetizer and dessert of chef's choice
More about Kumar's Connecticut

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Fried Pickles

Curly Fries

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cake

Wedge Salad

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston