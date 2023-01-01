Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve cobb salad

Artisanal Burger Co image

 

Artisanal Burger Co - 1436 Pleasant Valley Road

1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$11.95
Romaine, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, hardboiled egg, red onion, toasted croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing.
*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Garlic
More about Artisanal Burger Co - 1436 Pleasant Valley Road
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Joey's Cobb Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado.
Cobb Salad$14.49
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

