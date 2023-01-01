Cobb salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Artisanal Burger Co - 1436 Pleasant Valley Road
Artisanal Burger Co - 1436 Pleasant Valley Road
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Cobb Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, avocado, hardboiled egg, red onion, toasted croutons, buttermilk ranch dressing.
*Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Garlic
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Joey's Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado.
