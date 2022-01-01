Curry in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve curry
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor
|L5. Mussamun Curry
|$12.00
With potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts.
|E1. Red Curry
|$15.00
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
|E5. Massamun Curry
|$15.00
Coconut based curry with potatoes, onions, carrots and roasted peanuts.
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Chicken Curry
|$11.99
Chicken cooked with house blend Desi spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
|Beef Curry
|$12.99
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Boneless Mutton Curry
|$18.00
Soft tender chunks of lamb meat cooked in Indian style spiced gravy.
|Goat Vindaloo Curry
|$15.00
Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Served with rice.
|Saag Goat Curry [Gluten Free]
|$16.00
Classic Goat Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.