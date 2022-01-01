Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve curry

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
L5. Mussamun Curry$12.00
With potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts.
E1. Red Curry$15.00
Coconut based curry with bamboo shoots, eggplants, bell peppers, and basil.
E5. Massamun Curry$15.00
Coconut based curry with potatoes, onions, carrots and roasted peanuts.
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Fatima’s image

 

Fatima’s

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$11.99
Chicken cooked with house blend Desi spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
Chicken Curry$11.99
Beef Curry$12.99
More about Fatima’s
Curry Box (Veg/Chicken/Fish) image

 

Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless Mutton Curry$18.00
Soft tender chunks of lamb meat cooked in Indian style spiced gravy.
Goat Vindaloo Curry$15.00
Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Served with rice.
Saag Goat Curry [Gluten Free]$16.00
Classic Goat Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.
More about Kumar's Connecticut

