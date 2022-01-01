Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve curry chicken

Fatima’s image

 

Fatima’s

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$11.99
Chicken cooked with house blend Desi spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
Chicken Curry$11.99
More about Fatima’s
Item pic

 

Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Saag Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]$12.00
Classic Chicken Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.
Pallipalayam Chicken Curry [Gluten Free]$11.00
Erode style chicken gravy and made with sliced coconut. Served with rice.
More about Kumar's Connecticut

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Tikka Masala

Snapper

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

French Fries

Tacos

Pretzels

Mediterranean Salad

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston