Curry goat in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve curry goat

Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill - 384 Middle Turnpike West

384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Goat$14.00
curry tendered goat meat, white rice and steamed cabbage
Fatima's Fusion Flavors

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat curry$18.99
Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Goat Vindaloo Curry$17.00
Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Served with rice.
Saag Goat Curry [Gluten Free]$17.00
Classic Goat Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.
