Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve edamame

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Dumpling$8.00
Edamame$7.00
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Hana Sushi - 248 Broad St

248 Broad St, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.35
Steamed green soy beans w/drizzle of salt
More about Hana Sushi - 248 Broad St

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Tikka Masala

Chicken Curry

Short Ribs

Vegetable Soup

Chicken Marsala

Tacos

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (250 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston