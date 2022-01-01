Fried rice in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor
|N8. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
With pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, tomatoes, onions, scallions, egg, and green peas.
|N9. Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
With basil, bells, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli.
|LL9. Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
With bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccolis, tomatoes, basil, and chilis.
More about Kumar's Connecticut
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Street Style Veg Fried Rice [Vegan]
|$12.00
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with Vegetables
|Street Style Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with chicken
|Street Style Egg Fried Rice
|$12.00
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with Egg