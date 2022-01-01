Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve fried rice

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
N8. Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
With pineapple, cashew nuts, raisins, tomatoes, onions, scallions, egg, and green peas.
N9. Basil Fried Rice$15.00
With basil, bells, onions, tomatoes, and broccoli.
LL9. Basil Fried Rice$12.00
With bell peppers, onions, carrots, broccolis, tomatoes, basil, and chilis.
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Fatima’s image

 

Fatima’s

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
More about Fatima's
Item pic

 

Kumar's Connecticut

238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (1024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Style Veg Fried Rice [Vegan]$12.00
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with Vegetables
Street Style Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with chicken
Street Style Egg Fried Rice$12.00
Cooked rice, stir-fried, and mixed with Egg
More about Kumar's Connecticut

