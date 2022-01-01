Garlic naan in
Manchester restaurants that serve garlic naan
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$3.00
More about Fatima’s
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
Avg 4.1
(1024 reviews)
Garlic Naan
$4.00
Bread baked in clay oven (Tandoor) topped with Garlic
More about Kumar's Connecticut
