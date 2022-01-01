Goat curry in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve goat curry
Fish N Tingz Bar and Grill - 384 Middle Turnpike West
384 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
curry tendered goat meat, white rice and steamed cabbage
Fatima's Fusion Flavors
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Goat curry
|$18.99
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
|Goat Vindaloo Curry
|$17.00
Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Spicy goat and potato curry and made with sambal celek. Served with rice.
|Saag Goat Curry [Gluten Free]
|$17.00
Classic Goat Curry with Spinach and cream that is stewed together until thick and creamy. Served with rice.