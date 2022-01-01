Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gulab jamun in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Gulab Jamun
Manchester restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Fatima's Fusion Flavors
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun 4pc
$4.99
More about Fatima's Fusion Flavors
Kumar's Connecticut
238J Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
Avg 4.1
(1024 reviews)
Gulab Jamun
$5.00
Indian style donut holes, in a sugary cardamom syrup.
More about Kumar's Connecticut
