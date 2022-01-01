Mac and cheese in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Artisanal Burger Co
Artisanal Burger Co
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Mac N Cheese
|$15.95
Gobetti Pasta | Artisanal Cheese Sauce | Butter Cracker Crumb | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
More about Fatima’s
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
|Chicken Tikka Mac & Cheese
|$9.99
|Chicken Tikka Mac and Cheese
|$9.99
Creamy house recipe mac and cheese mixed with traditional chicken tikka masala.
|Mac and Cheese
|$3.99