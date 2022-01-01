Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve mussels

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Mussels$10.00
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PEI Mussels$13.00
Pop's Sausage, Spicy Tomato Brodo
More about Trattoria Toscana

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Curry

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Curly Fries

Pies

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston