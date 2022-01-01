Pies in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve pies
More about People's Choice Manchester
People's Choice Manchester
179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
|Lasagna Pie 12"
|$21.49
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
|Lasagna Pie 8"
|$12.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
|Lasagna Pie 16"
|$27.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Lg Meat Pie
|$24.99
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
|Sm Meat Pie
|$15.99
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
|Sm Vodka Pie
|$13.99
Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.