Pies in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve pies

Cafe Aura image

Cafe Aura

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$10.00
More about Cafe Aura
Item pic

 

People's Choice Manchester

179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Pie 12"$21.49
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna Pie 8"$12.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Lasagna Pie 16"$27.99
ricotta cheese, marinara sauce, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
More about People's Choice Manchester
Fatima’s image

 

Fatima’s

180 Spruce Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Pie$3.50
More about Fatima’s
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Meat Pie$24.99
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Sm Meat Pie$15.99
Red pie with pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatball, Mozzarella and Romano.
Sm Vodka Pie$13.99
Our crispy, thin crust pizza with house made vodka sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes and topped with fresh basil.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

