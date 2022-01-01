Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Quesadillas
Manchester restaurants that serve quesadillas
People's Choice Manchester
179 Middle Turnpike West, Manchester
No reviews yet
Cheese Quesadilla
$10.49
More about People's Choice Manchester
Fatima’s
180 Spruce Street, Manchester
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Quesadilla
$7.99
Chicken tikka and shredded cheese on a tortilla.
More about Fatima’s
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester
Carbonara
Chicken Nuggets
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Tikka Masala
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Chicken Wraps
More near Manchester to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(270 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(331 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston