Rigatoni in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve rigatoni

Cafe Aura

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Buttera$24.00
oversized rigatoni pasta, crispy pancetta, green peas, vodka sauce
Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Bolognese$21.00
Classic Meat Sauce, Whipped Ricotta
