Rigatoni in Manchester

Manchester restaurants that serve rigatoni
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Aura
45 E Center Street, Manchester
Avg 4.1
(163 reviews)
Rigatoni Buttera
$24.00
oversized rigatoni pasta, crispy pancetta, green peas, vodka sauce
More about Cafe Aura
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
No reviews yet
Rigatoni Bolognese
$21.00
Classic Meat Sauce, Whipped Ricotta
More about Trattoria Toscana
