Salmon in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve salmon
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor
|Sweet & Sour Salmon
|$27.00
Cafe Aura
45 E Center Street, Manchester
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$37.00
Atlantic salmon filet,
spring ratatouille, dill butter sauce
Artisanal Burger Co
1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
|Salmon Burger
|$13.95
House Made Salmon Burger | Brioche Roll | Tomato Cucumber Relish | Dill Creme Fraiche | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
Bistro on Main
867 Main St #4, Manchester
|Seared Salmon
|$26.99
7 oz. Seared Salmon served over Black Rice and Garlic Green Beans, finished with a Citrus Fennel Slaw (Gluten- and Dairy-Free)
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.00
White Bean, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Tomato, Peppers, Romesco Sauce
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Salmon
|$21.99
Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with creamy risotto and sauteed broccoli. Have it grilled or blackened.
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$12.99
Mixed greens, romaine, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, and red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with hand-cut blackened salmon.