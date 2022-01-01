Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve salmon

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet & Sour Salmon$27.00
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Cafe Aura image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Aura

45 E Center Street, Manchester

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$37.00
Atlantic salmon filet,
spring ratatouille, dill butter sauce
More about Cafe Aura
Item pic

 

Artisanal Burger Co

1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$13.95
House Made Salmon Burger | Brioche Roll | Tomato Cucumber Relish | Dill Creme Fraiche | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
More about Artisanal Burger Co
Bistro on Main image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro on Main

867 Main St #4, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$26.99
7 oz. Seared Salmon served over Black Rice and Garlic Green Beans, finished with a Citrus Fennel Slaw (Gluten- and Dairy-Free)
More about Bistro on Main
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Salmon$26.00
White Bean, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Tomato, Peppers, Romesco Sauce
More about Trattoria Toscana
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$21.99
Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with creamy risotto and sauteed broccoli. Have it grilled or blackened.
Salmon$13.99
Salmon in a lemon butter sauce served with creamy risotto and sauteed broccoli. Have it grilled or blackened.
Blackened Salmon Salad$12.99
Mixed greens, romaine, cucumbers, olives, tomatoes, and red onions tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with hand-cut blackened salmon.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Barbacoas

French Fries

Curry

Tandoori

Caesar Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Garlic Naan

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston