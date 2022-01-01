Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Wild Caught Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Tomatoes, Lemon White Wine Butter Sauce
More about Trattoria Toscana
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$45.99
Penne tossed with shrimp, garlic, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
Shrimp Scampi$20.99
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Curry Chicken

Carbonara

Chicken Tikka Masala

Mac And Cheese

Curly Fries

Tacos

Clams

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston