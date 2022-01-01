Shrimp scampi in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
Wild Caught Shrimp, Roasted Garlic, Tomatoes, Lemon White Wine Butter Sauce
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Shrimp Scampi
|$45.99
Penne tossed with shrimp, garlic, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.
|Shrimp Scampi
|$20.99
Linguini tossed with shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, capers, lemon, wine and chopped tomato.