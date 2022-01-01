Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Tiramisu
Manchester restaurants that serve tiramisu
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Aura
45 E Center Street, Manchester
Avg 4.1
(163 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Cafe Aura
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
Mascarpone Cream, Lady Fingers, Espresso, Cocoa
More about Trattoria Toscana
Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Salad
Sundaes
Naan
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Garlic Naan
Mac And Cheese
Biryani
More near Manchester to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
East Hartford
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
South Windsor
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Windsor
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ellington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston