Vegetable soup in
Manchester
/
Manchester
/
Vegetable Soup
Manchester restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Sawadee Thai Cuisine
465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor
No reviews yet
S3. Veggie Soup
$5.00
Mixed Vegetables in clear broth soup.
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Peppers
238j Tolland Turnpike, Manchester
No reviews yet
Hot and Sour Soup (Vegetable)
$6.49
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar
More about Peppers
