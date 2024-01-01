Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Sawadee Thai Cuisine image

 

Sawadee Thai Cuisine

465 Buckland Rd., South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S3. Veggie Soup$5.00
Mixed Vegetables in clear broth soup.
More about Sawadee Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Peppers

238j Tolland Turnpike, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot and Sour Soup (Vegetable)$6.49
Soup made with a kick of spice and splash and sour vinegar
More about Peppers

