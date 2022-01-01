Wedge salad in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve wedge salad
Trattoria Toscana
706 Hartford Road, Manchester
|Wedge Salad
|$10.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Blistered Tomatoes, Farm Egg, Sherry Vinaigrette
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT
31 Redstone Road, Manchester
|Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad
|$13.99
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with crunchy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce.
|Wedge Salad with Bacon
|$11.99
Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, and crispy bacon topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing.