Wedge salad in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve wedge salad

Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

706 Hartford Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$10.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gorgonzola, Blistered Tomatoes, Farm Egg, Sherry Vinaigrette
More about Trattoria Toscana
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

31 Redstone Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad$13.99
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, carrots, bacon and creamy gorgonzola topped with crunchy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce.
Wedge Salad with Bacon$11.99
Crispy wedge of iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, and crispy bacon topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing.
More about Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

