Chocolate cake in Manchester

Manchester restaurants
Manchester restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Antique Table image

PIZZA

Antique Table - Manchester

7 Central St, Manchester

Avg 4.8 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake Tentacion$9.00
More about Antique Table - Manchester
Allie's Beach Street Cafe image

 

Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea

35 Beach Street, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$14.00
More about Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea

